Gov. Kemp prohibits COVID vaccine passports in state government

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order Tuesday prohibiting state agencies, service providers, and properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order says vaccine passports cannot be required to enter the State of Georgia.

"Today's executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government," said Gov. Kemp. "While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program."

Under the order, state employers may not establish employee rules or guidelines based on vaccination status, "unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required."

The order states that vaccine data held by the State through the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services cannot be used for the purposes of a vaccine passport program. It also says GRITS data will not be shared with any public or private entity for the purposes of a vaccine passport program.

