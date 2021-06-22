Gov. Kemp issues final Public Health State of Emergency executive order

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued the final Public Health State of Emergency executive order dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

"I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Gov. Kemp said in a released statement. "We worked together - along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others - to protect both lives and livelihoods."

The public health emergency was last renewed on May 28, 2021, and now expires on July 1, 2021, at 12 a.m.

"Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia's best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family."

The orders

The Governor said he will issue a state of emergency executive order next week that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.