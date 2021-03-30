Menu

Gov. Kemp in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

A spokesman for the governor said Kemp was exposed to someone with the virus while touring the tornado damage in Newnan on Saturday.

The governor tested negative for the virus on Monday.

Kemp is scheduled to speak at Wild Adventures in Valdosta on Tuesday to celebrate the park's 25th anniversary. That visit has not been canceled.

