Gov. Kemp in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

A spokesman for the governor said Kemp was exposed to someone with the virus while touring the tornado damage in Newnan on Saturday.

The governor tested negative for the virus on Monday.

Kemp is scheduled to speak at Wild Adventures in Valdosta on Tuesday to celebrate the park's 25th anniversary. That visit has not been canceled.

