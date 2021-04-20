Gov. Kemp condemns faith leaders' call to boycott Home Depot

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference Tuesday afternoon condemning the call to boycott Home Depot.

Georgia faith leaders called for a boycott of Home Depot on Tuesday claiming the home improvement giant hasn't done enough to oppose the state’s new voting law.

The group held a press conference at a Home Depot in Decatur to announce the launch of the nationwide boycott of the state’s largest public company based in Georgia, with Bishop Reginald T. Jackson saying the company has remained “silent and indifferent” to the plight of voters who face new obstacles to cast ballots.

Kemp called the boycott “job-killing,” saying it is “absolutely ridiculous” in a social media post on Tuesday.

This is absolutely ridiculous. Georgia stands with @homedepot. https://t.co/Wg1aPwWeIk — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2021

Critics say the new law will make it harder for left-leaning voters, particularly Georgians of color and the elderly, to cast ballots.

Those calling for the boycott include Rev. Timothy McDonald III, senior pastor of First Iconium Baptist Church and founder of the African American Ministers Leadership Council; the Rev. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; and the Rev. Lee May, lead pastor at Transforming Faith Church.