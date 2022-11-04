Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility

ATLANTA, Ga. — A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

Grupo Bimbo's new production facility will reportedly be located at the Westside Business Park in Valdosta, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site. To earn a GRAD certification, a property must complete certification requirements prior to a prospective business' visit, according to the press release.

"Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we're staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code," said Kemp. "We're excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come."

Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Bill Slaughter stated how pleased Lowndes County is to welcome the new facility to the community.

"Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority for local officials," said Slaughter. "We are confident that Lowndes County's infrastructure and talented workforce will contribute to the success and future longevity of Grupo Bimbo."

Grupo Bimbo reportedly has 203 plants and over 1,700 sales centers located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe, producing several products such as bagels, frozen and fresh bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, pre-packaged food, confectionary products and more.