Gov. DeSantis signs executive order allowing police, teachers age 50 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order allowing all K-12 teachers and school personnel, law enforcement officers, and firefighters age 50 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor made the announcement from Tallahassee Monday morning, saying that the state expects additional doses coming from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

"Hopefully, we will get that confirmed that we are gonna receive J&J," DeSantis said. "We think we will, and we think it will be that 175,000. And if it is, we're gonna obviously make sure that that gets put into arms."

Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order to allow physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and pharmacists to administer the coronavirus vaccine to anyone, including those under 65, who are deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."

Under executive order 21-47, COVID-19 vaccination in Florida is expanded to include the following:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

