Gov. DeSantis signs executive order to cancel COVID-19 related fines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday that cancels fines related to COVID-19 from the past year.

"I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions," wrote Gov. DeSantis.

The fine remission applies to both individuals and businesses alike, the executive order said.

The executive order also said the fine remission does not apply to any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.