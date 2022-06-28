Gov. DeSantis signs 'Miya's Law' to strengthen safety measures for tenants

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill (SB 898), also known as "Miya's Law", on June 27 to strength safety for residential apartment complex tenants.

The measure would require employee background checks, increasing notification requirements for repairs and maintenance, giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notice before entering a renter's unit, and maintaining a log to track each unit's key.

The bill was introduced and named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student, was killed in her apartment back in 2021 by a maintenance worker that entered her unit with an apartment key fob.

Gov. DeSantis stated that signing this legislation would make it safer for tenants to live in their rental unit and give them a 'peace of mind'.

"Miya’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family," said DeSantis. "I am proud to act on their behalf to help prevent a tragedy like that from happening to another Florida tenant.”

Employees that fail their background check due to being found guilty on violence and safety offenses will be disqualified from employment. Apartment's key log and background screenings will now be subject to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation's annual apartment inspections.

