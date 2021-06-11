Watch
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff to honor Pulse victims on 5th anniversary

Photo Credit: ABC 7
President has asked the nation to fly all USA flags at half-staff.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of the victims of the attack at Pulse in Orlando on June 12, 2016, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Gov. DeSantis issued the following statement:

"Five years ago, on June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by a shooter who claimed alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. This day marked the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

