Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff to honor fallen firefighters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of fallen firefighters, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 3, 2021.

"Each year on the first Sunday of October, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice saving and protecting their communities," DeSantis said in a released statement. "The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all the valiant firefighters in the United States that have been killed in the line of duty. In observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3, 2021."