Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff for victims of Indianapolis tragedy

Photo Credit: ABC 7
President has asked the nation to fly all USA flags at half-staff.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In honor of the victims of the attack at the FedEx in Indianapolis on April 15, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Gov. DeSantis issued the following statement:

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff. Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021."

