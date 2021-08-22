Gov. DeSantis' office responds to LCS mask policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that the school district would be temporarily eliminating mask opt-outs unless a doctor's note is provided.

Hanna said that he knows the impact of what he is doing, but is committed to protecting local students.

“I am aware that I am the first elected school superintendent to take such action," said Hanna. "I am also fully aware of the consequences I may face. Governor, I have an obligation to uphold the laws of the State of Florida. I have a greater obligation, however, to protect the health, safety and welfare of the children in Leon County.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office responded to the mask policy in an email to ABC 27 from spokesperson Christina Pushaw.