Gov. DeSantis invest $15.6 million in cybersecurity and IT training in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $15.6 million in cybersecurity and IT training for Florida students on Wednesday, June 29.

The award is set to fund 24 projects and train an estimated 27,000 students over the next year.

The training investment is a part of DeSantis' goal to make Florida the top state in the nation for education in workforce by 2030.

“We will continue to invest in ensuring Florida’s high schools and colleges offer programs that allow students to immediately enter the workforce with the ability to secure high-paying jobs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This funding will not only advance the educational opportunities for Florida students seeking employment in this critical field, but will also create a safer and more stable cyberspace for our future generations.”

Due to cybersecurity reportedly being one of the fastest-growing and profitable fields in the United States, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Center of Cybersecurity wanted to inspire more students to pursue more careers in the field.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is expected to grow in the next decade by 33% and due to the median pay being six figures, students are eligible to get high paying jobs.

“Raising awareness and interest in cybersecurity at the K-12 and postsecondary levels is crucial to meet the needs of businesses across Florida and create pathways for students to gain employment with a sustainable salary right after high school," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz.

Diaz also announced the $15.6 million award with DeSantis.

To learn more about the cybersecurity and IT program, go to cyberflorida.org/pathways.