Gov. DeSantis, CVS Health announce 76 additional COVID-19 vaccine sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines at 76 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Florida during a press conference in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday.

The additional 76 retail locations announced today are in addition to the 81 stores previously announced by Governor DeSantis in February, bringing the total number of CVS Health vaccination sites to 157. These include CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations.

“I’m pleased to join CVS Health today to announce this expansion of 76 additional vaccination sites throughout Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “With over 150 locations statewide, CVS Health is significantly expanding access to the vaccine for seniors and eligible Floridians. I thank them for being such a strong partner in our efforts to ensure that every senior who wants a shot, can get a shot.”

The additional 76 participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Florida communities.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the Florida communities we serve,” said Brian Bosnic, Division Vice President, CVS Pharmacy. “We’re also making significant progress in reaching more vulnerable communities, which will continue to be an essential part of our vaccination effort across the state.”

Individuals wishing to receive a vaccine at a CVS Health location must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.