Gov. DeSantis, Corcoran proposes $75M to invest in 2 new 'Get There Faster' initiatives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the expansion and creation of the Get There Faster Initiative, a $75 million dollar investment toward two new initiatives to expand access and enrollment in quality, in-demand Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, postsecondary credentials, and work-based learning programs.

These initiatives will accelerate career pathways for K-12 and post-secondary students that result in high-value certifications, credentials and outcomes to drive Florida’s economic recovery.

“The Get There Faster innovative workforce initiatives will accelerate Florida’s efforts to be the best state in the nation for workforce development by 2030,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The $75 million in federal funds will provide high school and adult students access to the resources they need to expedite the completion of their degrees or certifications.”

“We know that a post-secondary educated workforce is the backbone of a thriving economy, said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Right now, more than ever, we need to do everything we can to help Floridians gain access to higher education and training. Our school districts and public post-secondary state colleges are ready to serve the needs of Florida, and these dollars are exactly what our students and residents need to ensure their economic stability and wellbeing.”

The Get There Faster Initiative is comprised of two areas of focus – career dual enrollment to provide technical skills preparation and work-based learning opportunities for K-12 students and a post-secondary workforce initiative for residents, with or without a high school diploma, seeking in-demand and high-value career and technical education or training. $50 million is recommended to cover costs for students to participate in workforce college credit or career dual enrollment programs.

In addition to enrolling in post-secondary coursework, these high school students will be provided resources to ensure their success, such as tutoring, financial literacy workshops, transportation and advanced job placement resources, and access to work-based learning opportunities to gain access to professional mentoring, technical and employability skills.

The remaining $25 million is focused on targeting adult learners who are enrolling in workforce education programs at one of Florida’s 28 state colleges or 48 technical centers to alleviate their financial burdens. It will also support adults needing to enter a high-quality training program to acquire a job-ready credential of value. For more information about the Get There Faster Initiatives, click here.

