Gov. DeSantis awards Bobby Bowden the Florida Medal of Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTL) — Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Bobby Bowden the Florida Medal of Freedom on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The legendary former head football coach at Florida State University, Bowden became the inaugural recipient of the award.

"The head coach gets all the credit," said Bowden. "But I couldn't have done it without the coaches... and the players."

DeSantis also declared April 7 officially "Bobby Bowden Day.

"I appreciate you giving me this honor and I will treasure it all my life, however long that may be," Bowden said.

Bowden is best known for coaching the Florida State Seminoles football team from 1976 to 2009 and is considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time for his accomplishments with the Seminoles.

During his 34 years as Florida State’s head coach, he had only one losing season in 1976. From 1987 to 2000, the Seminoles finished every season with at least 10 wins and in the top 5 of the Associated Press College Football Poll, and won the national championship in 1993 and 1999.

In 2015, Bowden published a book, Wisdom of Faith. It's his "personal philosophy of faith-based success and happiness."

"The Bowden Dynasty", a 2107 film exploring the life and times of Bowden debuted in St. Petersburg and was telecast in over 400 theaters across the country.