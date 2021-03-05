Gov. DeSantis announces pilot program to increase vaccines in rural counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new pilot program to increase vaccines in rural counties in Florida.

The State is partnering with Health Hero Florida, an immunization provider, to implement the program in the following Florida counties: Highlands, Glades, Levy, Putnam, Dixie, and Gilchrist.

“Our mission remains clear: we are ensuring that every senior who wants a shot, gets a shot,” said Governor DeSantis. “Through this pilot program, we hope to significantly expand vaccine availability in underserved communities in our state’s most rural counties.”

Beginning next week, Health Hero Florida will look to increase resources to any existing vaccine Points of Distribution (PODs) that are not meeting demand.

Additionally, Health Hero Florida will create pop-up vaccination sites at churches, schools, community centers and housing developments.

Once fully operational, the pilot program aims to increase vaccinations by 300-500 vaccines per day in each county.