Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. DeSantis announces over 600 bonuses awarded to new law enforcement recruits

Ron DeSantis
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd before speaking during the American Legislative Exchange Council Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 17:34:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday over 600 bonuses have been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program.

According to the governor's press release, Florida's "first-of-its-kind" program is part of a law enforcement support initiative, awarding a one-time bonus pay of $5,000, after taxes, to each new employed officer within the state of Florida. Majority of the awarded bonuses have already been issued to recruits and the remaining checks are expected to be paid by the end of the week, according to the press release.

“Through the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, law enforcement officers are transitioning into this incredibly rewarding profession in a state that appreciates their heroic service to Florida’s communities,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle.

DeSantis signed House Bill 3, a sweeping law enforcement recruitment and retention bill, during the 2022 Legislative Session, the press release reports.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming