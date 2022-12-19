Gov. DeSantis announces over 600 bonuses awarded to new law enforcement recruits

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday over 600 bonuses have been awarded to newly employed law enforcement recruits since the launch of the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program.

According to the governor's press release, Florida's "first-of-its-kind" program is part of a law enforcement support initiative, awarding a one-time bonus pay of $5,000, after taxes, to each new employed officer within the state of Florida. Majority of the awarded bonuses have already been issued to recruits and the remaining checks are expected to be paid by the end of the week, according to the press release.

“Through the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, law enforcement officers are transitioning into this incredibly rewarding profession in a state that appreciates their heroic service to Florida’s communities,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle.

DeSantis signed House Bill 3, a sweeping law enforcement recruitment and retention bill, during the 2022 Legislative Session, the press release reports.