Gov. DeSantis announces drop in state unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida's unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in July, making it the lowest since February 2020.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% for July. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 20 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 24 consecutive months in July 2022, according to DeSantis.

DeSantis also stated this percentage has only been reached three times since Florida began tracking unemployment numbers in 1976.

“Florida continues to outperform the nation because freedom first policies work,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “July’s job numbers represent one of the largest month’s job gains over the past generation and Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth.”

Florida also reported that private sector employment grew by 70,000 in July.

“July’s employment data speaks for itself — under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is thriving. July is one of the best months Florida has seen for job creation, representing an achievement the state has only reached seven times in its history,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO will continue to support Governor DeSantis’ strategic investments in Florida’s residents, businesses, and communities to continue this momentum and keep Florida’s economy strong.”

Per Gov. DeSantis' Office, Florida Economic Indicators for July 2022 include: