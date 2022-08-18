Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida

Marta Lavandier/AP
Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 16:05:50-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLa.  — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly announced on Thursday, August 18, that 20 people have been charged with voter fraud across the state.

According to the governor, majority of the people that illegally voted were in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade. DeSantis also stated they did not have the right to vote due to being convicted of murder and sexual assault, which is a violation of Florida law.

"Amendment 4 that passed specifically included people who have been convicted of sexual assault and homicide from being able to have an automatic restoration of their voting rights," said DeSantis during the news conference at Broward County's Courthouse. "They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored, and yet they went ahead and voted anyway."

DeSantis said the suspects are being charged with election fraud, which is a third degree felony in the state of Florida. They could face a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

DeSantis said Supervisors of Elections are being notified to lookout for such crimes and for illegal immigrants who are voting.

