Gov. DeSantis activates Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, providing loans for small businesses of agricultural production that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the loan program will provide zero-interest, short-term loans to small businesses that experienced damage and economic injury due to Hurricane Ian, according to DeSantis' press release.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ strong, decisive leadership, we will ensure that communities across the state are able to recover quickly from Hurricane Ian’s devastation,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

Eligible small businesses may apply for loans up to $50,000 through the emergency program. Counties of the small businesses that are eligible to apply include:



Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Monroe

Orange

Osceola

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Volusia counties

Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties will be prioritized as they are received due to being the most impacted counties, according to the press release.

The approved loans are reportedly intended to "bridge the gap" between when a business is impacted by a disaster and when the business has secured recovery funding such as insurance claims or both federally or commercially available loans.

Loans are to be repaid by the approved applicant.

Applications are open through December 2 or until all available funds are disbursed. To apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL.