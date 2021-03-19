Goodwood Museum reopens for tours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking to take a walk through history in Tallahassee, the Goodwood Museum is officially open again for tours.

The museum is now offering masked and socially distanced tours Tuesday through Saturday.

COVID-19 originally closed down tours to the public, but the museum hopes their reopening will allow visitors to learn more about Tallahassee's history.

"There's so much to do and learn about this and I think that people who have even come and taken a tour a few years ago come back and they say 'oh I didn't remember that or I didn't learn that…' you can learn something new every day when you come through here," said Tim Tankersley, volunteer for the museum.

Goodwood Museum will also be hosting a garden sale, with plants grown right on the grounds on April 10 and 11, as well as April 17 and 18.