GOODWILL WILL DONATE 25% OF PROFIT TOWARDS UKRAINE REFUGEES

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Goodwill will donate 25% of its profits to the international rescue committee that will go towards Ukraine. The funds will go towards providing food, emergency support, and medical care.

With 23 Goodwill located across the big bend, Fred Shelfer, CEO of Goodwill industries Big Bend is optimistic about the funds they can raise.

Fred Shelfer says, “We’re hoping more than $25,000.”

Director of His Kids Too Ukraine Orphanage, Teresa Fillmon agrees in helping the Ukrainian people as much as possible.

Teresa Fillmon says, “Goodwill has contacted myself already and they offered any types of goods, that the families we are hosting and bringing here, if they needed something, they offered their assistance in any way shape or form.”

Fillmon says the items that are needed the most is food and medical care. Once they are here the real work begins.

“The Refugees that come here you know just helping them get reestablished in a community, maybe even jobs could be something.”

Businesses can get involved by donating their services such as counseling and food cards.