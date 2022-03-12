Goodwill opens Community Career Center in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Goodwill is opening a new Thomasville community career center.

The center will provide training and resources to the community to help prepare them for a career.

The program is a part of Goodwill big bend's mission of sustainable employment for everyone. The career center offers free programs such as digital tech, CNA training, medical training, and weekly workshops.

"Individualized training programs and those training programs are towards what the participants goal is, meeting them where they are to where they want to go," said Community Training Center Manager Tanya Gavin.

"We do all kinds of education that leads to certificates that are recognized in that particular industry," said Goodwill Big Bend CEO Fred Shelfer.

To enroll, visit the career center in Thomasville. Walk in's are welcome and orientations begin Monday at 2:00 p.m.