TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good News Outreach and Good Shepherd Catholic Church are teaming up to feed families across Leon County.

Through their annual "Stuff the Truck" food drive The Catholic Church is filling up a 15-foot moving truck full of food for Good News Outreach to use at their food pantry for families facing food insecurity.

Suzanne Printy with Good Shepherd says they've already had to unload their truck a few times due to tremendous community support.

"The people at Good News and the clients at Good News who use their services are in desperate need of the food," said Printy. "Because it's summertime, the kids are not receiving their free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast at school, so they need more food in the summertime."