Good Samaritans in Tallahassee make more than 150 Easter baskets for children in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Samaritans in Tallahassee are coming together and making sure children in need have a memorable Easter.

The HOPE Program received 40 Easter Baskets filled with chocolate, games and even Nerf footballs for the holiday. Director of the program Monica Sanchez said it meant the world to her that others wanted to help.

"I care about this program so much," Monica said. "So I know I have a huge heart for it and it's really encouraging to see people see the work we are doing and want to be a part of it any way they can."

The HOPE program is a one-on-one mentorship program that helps kids as young as pre-school. It is a part of the Downtown Community Church and offers educational, spiritual, and emotional mentorship.

"My favorite thing about the HOPE program is the relationships we get to build with people here in our community," said Monica, who has been with the program since 2016.

Macy Harper is a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters and is one of the donors who raised money and put these baskets together.

"It was kind of a word of mouth thing," Macy said. "The community got together and came up with some ideas of who we could serve."

More than 40 people got involved. "They either made baskets with their kids or donated money to me to make a basket for $15 each. Or they donated supplies, they donated candy."

More than 150 Easter Baskets were made and given to a total of three non-profit organizations including Boys Town of North Florida and Hang Tough Foundation.

"I cannot tell you how rewarding it is," Macy said. "A lot of people have asked me how much time I've spent on this over the past six weeks. I always say it feels like I didn't spend a minute because this has been the most fun I have had in my entire life."

Everyone who pitched and or made a basket got to know the child they were giving the basket to.