Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

"The investigation began after school administrators received information that the student was in possession of the weapon," stated a release from LCSO. "School staff, with the assistance of the SRD, quickly made contact with the student. After conducting a search, they found the handgun."

The teenager has been transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and is being charged with possession of a firearm on campus.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office encourages families to discuss with their children the potential consequences of bringing a weapon to school and if they “See Something, Say Something.”

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report Leon County Schoolrelated suspicious activity or call 850-922-KIDS. Also, as part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO in collaboration with Big Bend Crime Stoppers will offer a monetary reward leading to the arrest of an individual illegally possessing a firearm.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward, call 850-574-TIPS. Learn more by visiting our website www.leoncountyso.com.