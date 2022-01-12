Godby High Marching Band needs your help before marching in New Orleans for Mardi Gras

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — One high school marching band is about to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But they need your help to make their dreams a reality.

Melvin Grice plays the trumpet and is a senior at Godby High School.

"It started with my dad and then my brothers went to trombone and I decided to pick the trumpet," Grice said.

Grice and the band were invited to march in The Big Easy for Mardi Gras in February. But things haven't been on easy street.

"It has been the greatest struggle since this is a time of COVID "

Godby High School is trying to raise $10,000 so every band member can make the trip to New Orleans. The Pandemic however is making it difficult.

"It's been a struggle for us to get money from these fundraisers so we have to do most things online and we can't do things that we can't do in person."

Band Director Timotheus Harper said he's seen the struggle of what the pandemic has done to his student's mental health and finances.

"There's been so much that we have not been able to do and a trip like this is just one of those things it's like yeah, despite all the difficulties we can still push forward and we can still progress."

Harper says the trip will cost each student $685.

"It'll mean like the world to me to do such a huge parade because I've never done something like this besides from the Martin Luther King Parade," says Grice.

Harper said people can drop off a check or money order at Godby High School or mail it.

Godby High School is located at 1717 W Tharpe Street in Tallahassee.

The band will march in a New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade in February.