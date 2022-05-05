Global connection coming to Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This month, Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) breaks ground on the International Processing Facility, a multi-year, $28 million project that will be a major economic driver for the entire region.

This is a key project in the City of Tallahassee’s Five-Year Strategic Plan to enhance and modernize infrastructure to enable capacity for continued growth and increase the airport’s annual economic impact from $599 million to $1 billion.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Tallahassee as our airport embarks on a project that will serve as a global gateway and more closely connect us with markets around the world. Our community and our region will reap the economic benefits of this major investment to develop an International Processing Facility at the Tallahassee International Airport,” Mayor John Dailey said.

The facility will allow TLH to accommodate international flights and give the ability for goods to be shipped to and received from worldwide destinations. This global gateway is expected to open for service in 2024.

Upon completion of this facility, Tallahassee will become Northwest Florida’s connection to global markets, further positioning itself as a competitive, innovative and sustainable economic hub. To date, the City has completed the design of the new processing facility and, with unanimous approval by the City Commission, awarded construction contracts.

Initial planning for the processing facility began in 2014 and is part of the TLH Master Plan approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and Florida Department of Transportation. This project will provide for a terminal expansion to house a United States Customs and Border Protection approved international port-of-entry and a federal inspection station that will serve both commercial air service and general aviation needs at TLH.

“The economic impact that TLH generates for our community is growing through strategic projects like the International Processing Facility. With air travel increasing, now is the time to invest in our airport’s future. As we expand services and welcome more passengers to TLH, we’re proud to provide a convenient, friendly and positive travel experience for all,” City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation David Pollard said.

To mark the start of construction, the City will hold a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on May 17 at the airport terminal.

