Glasses help color blind man see all of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nick Rickman has always seen the world differently than his wife and two kids, but after Monday, he'll get to come to places like Cascades Park and take in the full effect, thanks to his new special glasses made by EnChroma.

"I just think that it's really cool that now he gets to experience it the way that it is now," said Kelly Rickman, Nick's wife.

Kelly said their children Carter and Lucy, have been teaching Nick his colors for the past few months, now understanding what being able to see his daughter's art looks like.

"I feel like there were some things in life that I was missing out on, like not being able to see like really true depth, like beautiful colors," said Nick.

A gift his friends say he truly deserves.

"He's such a genuine friend and good person. We thought he should see life in full color because he is hilarious and such a fun person," said Nicole Day.

Nick's Glasses that he got today are meant for outdoor use but his wife Kelly told told ABC 27 they're planning on getting him a pair of indoor glasses as well.