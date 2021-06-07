Watch
Girls summer basketball camp teaches more than just the game

One-on-one with leadership and foundational skills
TARMAC girls basketball camp teaches more than sport
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Not your average basketball camp!

That's the message Tarmac Basketball founder, Susan Burton, wants the community to know.

This summer, girls aged 7 to 14 will learn the rules of the game. They'll also get life lessons, become CPR certified, and learn about healthy eating from local organizations.

Girls 15 to 17 years old can volunteer to coach and counsel the younger girls.

Tarmac Basketball founder, Susan Burton, stressed the importance of teaching leadership skills on and off the court.

"Children who are ages 9 to 13, if they have a bad experience with a coach or a sport, they're going to quit, so what we want to do is we want to give them a good experience, leadership skills, learn about faith," said Burton, "so that they can continue to have that foundation and thrive in the sport or thrive in life."

Tarmac Basketball is always looking for sponsors to provide supplies and scholarships. Click here to learn more.

