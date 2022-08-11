Girls on the Run South Georgia expands to inspire more girls

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Girls on the Run South Georgia expands to more counties, hoping to inspire and serve more girls in South Georgia.

The program has been approved to reportedly expand its territory by adding Berrien, Colquitt, Mitchell and Tift Counties. Girls on the Run already serves young girls in Thomas, Lowndes, Brooks, Cook and Lanier Counties.

"We are excited about this opportunity to serve more girls in South Georgia," said Executive Director Mary Crawford. "Our program teaches young girls that they are important and valuable and can do great things!"

Crawford also added that all girls in South Georgia need to hear about this and learn the valuable life lessons the program would teach them.

Girls on the Run South Georgia is actively recruiting site liaisons and volunteers to serve as coaches for the young participants in each of the counties.

According to the program's website, coaches do not have to be runners, but be able to support and encourage the young girls.

If interested in volunteering, visit www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/coach.

Girls on the Run South Georgia will begin its fall season on September 6, ending with an "end of season" celebratory community 5K event on November 12. The 5K event will take place at Fellowship Home at Brookside, located at 470 Fellowship Home Lane in Valdosta, Georgia.

Community members are welcomed.

Girls on the Run South Georgia is a researched-based curriculum structured around assisting young girls with understanding themselves, valuing teamwork and relationships as well as recognizing how they can "shape the world."

For more information, go to www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org.