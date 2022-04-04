Girl mistakenly calls 911, apologizes to TPD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A local girl is apologizing to an officer after she mistakenly called 911.

According to a Facebook post from the Tallahassee Police Department, a school resource officer was called to help a little girl who said she was having a medical emergency. The officer discovered the girl had mistakenly called 911. The following day, she decided to write a letter apologizing to the officer.

The letter reads, in her own spelling:

I am sorry



Dear officer

I am so sorry that I said I am ding I have should of not said that next time I will do beder and not pull polec resorses. I hope you can for give me.



To: Officer

From: Annie

While TPD called the note "adorable" and are glad she is doing well, they stressed the importance of teaching children about when they should call 911.

"It’s important to teach children that a 911 emergency is when someone needs help right away because of an injury or an immediate danger. A few examples of this would be: a fire, someone having trouble breathing or is choking, someone being unconscious after an accident, or a crime such as a break-in is happening."

They added that it's also important that children not speak to strangers, but understand it is okay to trust the operators at the Consolidated Dispatch Agency.