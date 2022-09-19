Gilchrist students sell lemonade for GANDS Disorder awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raising awareness one cup at a time.

The goal behind a local lemonade stand, raising money for GAND, a neurodevelopmental disorder.

The stand was setup in Killearn by Emily and Emma who are students at Gilchrist Elementary school. Emma's seven-year-old sister Isabelle who is a student at DeSoto Trail has GAND.

She was diagnosed at four-years-old.

The rare genetic disorder is associated with intellectual disabilities. It also impacts a person's muscles and speech.

Today the girls affectionately known as 'Em and 'Em Enterprises hosted the stand to raise money for GAND awareness day.

"They are very very social, and some are very very shy," said Emma Dietz.

During the two hour sale the girls raised and received nearly 500 dollars in donations. That money will be doubled by a matching donation from a local business.

All money from the lemonade stand will be donated to Helping Hands for GAND.