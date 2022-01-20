Watch
Georgia’s Seminole County Schools district to close Friday; 6-12 grades to remote learning

District to reopen Monday
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 13:20:46-05

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — A school district in southwest Georgia will closed Friday.

According to a post on the Seminole County Schools website, citing staffing shortage related to COVID-19, the district will be close on Friday.

The district notes beginning on Monday, Jan. 24, Seminole County Elementary School for PK-5th grade students will resume in-class instruction.

Also on Monday, Jan. 24, Seminole County Middle High School will utilize remote distance learning for 6-12 grade students.

Remote learning will extend through Friday, Jan. 28.

In-person classes are expected to return for the 6-12th grade students on Monday, Jan. 31.

The school district adds extracurricular activities will continue as planned as long as staffing can be maintained.

