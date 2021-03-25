Georgia vaccinations now available for those 16 years and older

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Hundreds of newly eligible people waited in line for about 30 minutes to be vaccinated at the South Georgia Medical Center Thursday.

Branden Anderson, 27, is among the first newly-eligible Georgians to receive his vaccination since Governor Brian Kemp expanded the age requirement to 16 and up on Monday.

"I got asthma, so I am scared to actually catch it," said Anderson.

He says he's now breathing a sigh of relief after a quick and easy appointment process.

"It was pretty easy to get, so that's a good thing. I just signed up for an appointment on the internet and came up here the next day and got it," Anderson said.

Vaccination sites like South Georgia Medical Center, the Lowndes County Health Department, and local pharmacies are preparing for the surge of new people trying to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

"Starting next week, every Tuesday here in Valdosta we're going to have vaccination clinics, explains Candace Tidwell, a pharmacist at Chancey Drugs.

SGMC and Chancey Drugs offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only type approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Those 18 and over can visit the county health department on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"At Lowndes County Health Department I believe they're scheduling right around 160 appointments each day," said South Health District's Director of Communications Courtney Sheeley.

They've also added a special event to help meet the increasing demand.

"Next week we're having a drive-through at the Lowndes County Civic Center and our goal is to vaccinate 500 that day."

There are only about 150 appointments left for Tuesday's drive-thru vaccination at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

They'll be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which only requires one shot.