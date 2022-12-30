State Patrol reports less fatal crashes over Christmas weekend compared to 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia State Patrol is reporting a slight decrease in the number of fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday weekend compared to the number they saw in 2021.

Across the state there were 13 traffic deaths caused by 10 crashes, compared to 2021 where there were 18 deaths from 16 crashes.

And ahead of New Year's some people, including Tallahassee resident Kenyetta Moye, purposely chose to travel to Thomasville Friday to avoid this weekend's anticipated traffic.

"I expect it to be busy, so our plan is to hunker down in Tallahassee," said Moye. "We intentionally chose to travel today to avoid tomorrow's traffic."

GSP says it's too soon to know why there was a decrease in traffic deaths this year compared to last year. They say troopers heavily patrol the roads during the Christmas travel period with the goal of decreasing fatalities.