Georgia State Patrol, Florida Highway Patrol cruisers in the top three of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

(WTXL) — The Georgia State Patrol and the Florida Highway Patrol are in the top three in votes received as of Thursday afternoon for the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

The Georgia State Patrol is in second place with 25,031 votes, while the Florida Highway Patrol is in third with 20,699 votes.

The Kentucky State Police cruiser has the overall lead with 28,499 votes. The Kentucky State Police won last year’s competition.

The winner of this year’s competition will be the featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 2024 calendar.

Voting is is set to end Monday, July 31 at 12 p.m. eastern time.

Those interested in voting can click here to vote and see all of this year’s submission of cruisers from across the country.