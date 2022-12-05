Georgia seeing record breaking numbers in voter turnout

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WTXL) — "It would mean a world of difference. Each candidate has their own viewpoint of how they want to handle everything,” said Lucinda Brown, President of the Thomas County NAACP.

Brown feels that the new senator will have a huge impact on the state’s future overall. Including things such as voting rights, medical insurance, and even minimum wage.

With over 8,700 voters, in just a matter of the first 5 days of early voting, Thomas County election officials said they have seen record turnout.

Frank Scoggins, Thomas County Supervisor of Elections, predicts over 7,000 people will come out Tuesday.

“It’s just a controversial race and everyone wants to be a part of it,” said Scoggins.

Brown has been president of the NAACP since 2009 and said she has never seen numbers like this before.

“The driving factor is having a voice to make a difference,” said Brown.

The County’s NAACP have been walking, knocking on doors, and leaving information for neighbors as their last stitch effort to get people to the polls. With current numbers their hard work is paying off.

Scoggins believes a big driving factor is good ole Thomasville pride and wanting to do your part.

“Everybody is ready to come here and vote,” said Scoggins.

Officials predict at this rate this year will surpass the 2020 presidential numbers.

