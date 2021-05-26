Georgia receives $6.5M in grants for Law Enforcement Training program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday it came to fruition.

Kemp announced the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program Wednesday afternoon.

"We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Gov. Kemp. “This grant program will help pay for essential training – including in use of force and de-escalation – for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

He made the announcement with Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal.

“Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.

The awards were approved by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and are scheduled to begin on June 1, 2021.

According to the press release, if the recipient is a local agency, awards will be issued to the corresponding City or County Government for the benefit of the recipient agency.

2021 LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING GRANT PROGRAM Recipient Agency Award Amount Athens-Clarke County Police Department $221,500 Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office $64,368 Banks County Sheriff’s Office $232,358 Brookhaven Police Department 19,100 Burke County Sheriff’s Office $31,390 Camden County Sheriff’s Office $94,427 Carroll County Sheriff’s Office $47,244 Carrollton Police Department $34,273 Central Georgia Technical College $45,450 City of Marietta Police Department $32,000 Cobb County Police Department $310,851 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office $68,000 Coffee County School System Police Department $7,715 Columbia County Sheriff’s Office $182,598 Conyers Police Department $61,668 Cordele Police Department $62,500 DeKalb County District Attorney $147,289 Dunwoody Police Department $58,206 Evans County Sheriff’s Office $72,488 Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office $132,436 Fulton County Police Department $212,000 Fulton County Sheriff’s Office $180,000 Gainesville Police Department $34,796 Garden City Police Department $49,130 Georgia Bureau of Investigation $336,041 Georgia Department of Corrections $590,653 Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice $114,780 Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council $647,208 Georgia Ports Authority Police Department $55,212 Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Public Safety $12,004 Glynn County Police Department $113,900 Henry County Sheriff’s Office $91,956 James E. Blackburn Sr. Public Safety Training Center (Ware County) $86,000 Jonesboro Police Department $62,500 Kennesaw Police Department $12,000 LaGrange Police Department $62,500 Lamar County Sheriff’s Office $62,500 Leesburg Police Department $17,625 Liberty County Sheriff’s Office $62,500 Lithonia Police Department $62,500 Milton Police Department $119,323 Newton County Sheriff’s Office $52,858 Norcross Police Department $62,500 Peachtree City Police Department $30,000 Pine Mountain Police Department $13,695 Polk County Sheriff’s Office $28,772 Rabun County Sheriff’s Office $205,827 Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office $35,320 Rome Police Department $70,121 Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department $248,483 Screven County Sheriff’s Office $70,545 South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy $52,953 Southern Regional Technical College Police Department $213,086 Statesboro Police Department $160,000 Stephens County Sheriff’s Office $57,464 Sylvania Police Department $43,999 Thomasville Police Department $56,441 Turner County Sheriff’s Office $74,707 Union City Police Department $29,650 University of North Georgia Public Safety Academy $257,261 Washington County Sheriffs Office $45,700 West Georgia Technical College Police Department $23,703 Woodbury Police Department $12,315 Total Amount Awarded $6,756,389

For more information, click here.