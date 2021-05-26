Watch
Georgia receives $6.5M in grants for Law Enforcement Training program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday it came to fruition.

Kemp announced the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program Wednesday afternoon.

"We are committed to giving law enforcement officers across the state specialized training and resources needed to provide the best possible public safety to Georgia’s citizens,” said Gov. Kemp. “This grant program will help pay for essential training – including in use of force and de-escalation – for state and local law enforcement officers and give them the tools they need to keep our communities safe.”

He made the announcement with Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal.

“Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature have made it a priority to provide our law enforcement officers with the training and resources they need to better serve the people of Georgia, and we at CJCC are pleased to be a part of this effort,” said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.

The awards were approved by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and are scheduled to begin on June 1, 2021.

According to the press release, if the recipient is a local agency, awards will be issued to the corresponding City or County Government for the benefit of the recipient agency.

2021 LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING GRANT PROGRAM
Recipient AgencyAward Amount
Athens-Clarke County Police Department$221,500
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office$64,368
Banks County Sheriff’s Office$232,358
Brookhaven Police Department19,100
Burke County Sheriff’s Office$31,390
Camden County Sheriff’s Office$94,427
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office$47,244
Carrollton Police Department$34,273
Central Georgia Technical College$45,450
City of Marietta Police Department$32,000
Cobb County Police Department$310,851
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office$68,000
Coffee County School System Police Department$7,715
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office$182,598
Conyers Police Department$61,668
Cordele Police Department$62,500
DeKalb County District Attorney$147,289
Dunwoody Police Department$58,206
Evans County Sheriff’s Office$72,488
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office$132,436
Fulton County Police Department$212,000
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office$180,000
Gainesville Police Department$34,796
Garden City Police Department$49,130
Georgia Bureau of Investigation$336,041
Georgia Department of Corrections$590,653
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice$114,780
Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council$647,208
Georgia Ports Authority Police Department$55,212
Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Public Safety$12,004
Glynn County Police Department$113,900
Henry County Sheriff’s Office$91,956
James E. Blackburn Sr. Public Safety Training Center (Ware County)$86,000
Jonesboro Police Department$62,500
Kennesaw Police Department$12,000
LaGrange Police Department$62,500
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office$62,500
Leesburg Police Department$17,625
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office$62,500
Lithonia Police Department$62,500
Milton Police Department$119,323
Newton County Sheriff’s Office$52,858
Norcross Police Department$62,500
Peachtree City Police Department$30,000
Pine Mountain Police Department$13,695
Polk County Sheriff’s Office$28,772
Rabun County Sheriff’s Office$205,827
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office$35,320
Rome Police Department$70,121
Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department$248,483
Screven County Sheriff’s Office$70,545
South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy$52,953
Southern Regional Technical College Police Department$213,086
Statesboro Police Department$160,000
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office$57,464
Sylvania Police Department$43,999
Thomasville Police Department$56,441
Turner County Sheriff’s Office$74,707
Union City Police Department$29,650
University of North Georgia Public Safety Academy$257,261
Washington County Sheriffs Office$45,700
West Georgia Technical College Police Department$23,703
Woodbury Police Department$12,315
Total Amount Awarded$6,756,389

