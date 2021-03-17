Georgia Power helps bring electric vehicle fast-charging to VSU

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Power launched a 100 percent renewable, off-grid electric vehicle charging station at Valdosta State University.

The EV charger is available for use by students, staff and the general public beginning Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with complimentary charging through April 18.

The Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger, or EV ARC™ is solar-powered and can be used 24/7, in any kind of weather condition – even if there is a power outage in the area.

The charger is located at the Oak Street surface parking lot at the university, can charge up to two EVs at once, and tracks the sun’s patterns, generating and storing its own electricity.

Georgia Power is proud to partner with Valdosta State University to bring electric vehicle fast-charging to South Georgia and along the I-75 travel corridor.

Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization. For more information click here.

