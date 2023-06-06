Georgia peach shortage impacts Florida grocers

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — After a hard freeze and an unseasonably warm winter, farmers in the state of Georgia lost 90% of their peach crop.

The shortage, now impacting produce vendors like Tomato Lady Produce, run by Aguita Guerrero.

"This year, the peaches, they come in very small and not too many peaches because last year was super cold and it killed a lot of trees," Guerrero said.

Guerrero said this is something her customers are noticing.

"They ask me about the peaches and all of this and you know, some people, they understand," Guerrero said. "I told them the prices are too expensive too, but people understand."

They are also paying a higher price. According to the USDA, peaches cost an average of $1.72 per pound in 2020. In 2022, that average price has risen to $2.89 a pound.

The Community Co-Op Market in Tallahassee has also seen price increases and weather-related crop issues. Peaches are not the only thing impacted by weather and climate. The Community Co-Op Market is also seeing issues with stock in greens.

"We've been having difficulty getting in grapes and some greens and stone fruits are a little slower than we would like right now," said marketing manager Madelon Givens.

She said climate-related shortages have impacted crops shipped from other states. Givens said local farmers in the Big Bend have been on-time with lots of crop.

"We are lucky to have great local farmers who think on their feet and they adapt quickly and they keep us informed with those changes," Givens said.

"Luckily with the local products, it doesn't impact us too much."

Guerrero said she is expecting her next shipment of peaches soon and promises they will be tasty.

"I wish that I could have a couple ones a little bigger, but the peaches are still small but still sweet," Guerrero said.