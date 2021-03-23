Georgia opens COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced beginning Thursday, March 25, 2021, all Georgians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kemp made the announcement at a press conference from the state capitol on Tuesday.

Last week, Kemp said with more and more vaccines coming to Georgia, he wanted to make all Georgians were eligible in April.

Kemp said out of the 50 states, Georgia has been shipped the second-fewest amount of vaccines per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC website.

The state received 450,000 vaccines, including both first and second doses, this week and expects an increase in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson next week.

“If I had a choice, I would’ve done it a little differently. The teachers would’ve been among the first, but I’m glad that everybody’s going to have an opportunity to participate in getting it. It’s overdue,” said Democrat State Rep. Roger Bruce.

“The people over 65, we went through a certain parameters to guide the vaccines coming in. Now that we’re getting more and more, we need to offer it to everyone who wants it,” said Republican State Rep. Emory Dunahoo.

