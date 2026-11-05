Georgia man charged with murder after allegedly running over, shooting woman

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with murder after investigators say he intentionally ran over a woman multiple times and shot at her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Wednesday that Lamar McDonald, 37, of Donalsonville, was arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Dyshena Haire, also of Donalsonville.

According to the GBI, Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Haire's home on Harrell Moye Road around 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Deputies found Haire's body in the driveway with injuries consistent with an assault.

Investigators determined that around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, McDonald allegedly drove a vehicle over Haire multiple times and shot at her.

McDonald faces one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Haire's body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, submitting a tip online or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

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