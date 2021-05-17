Georgia Lt. Gov. won't seek reelection, turns focus to GOP 2.0

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced Monday he won’t seek a second term as Georgia’s No. 2 official and will instead focus on building a “GOP 2.0” movement that urges fellow Republicans to envision a party beyond former President Donald Trump.

“It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," Duncan said in a released statement. "I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across this country. The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months, they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0."

Duncan said it was an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and has no intention of slowing down his policy over politics platform.

"The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less," said Duncan. "I look forward to working with the Senate during the upcoming Redistricting special session this fall and the 2022 legislative session starting in January. Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."

Duncan said in the coming months, he will begin transitioning a majority his energy toward helping to build out an organization called GOP 2.0 on a national level.

This organization says its focus is on healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed through a strategy called P.E.T. Project.

"GOP 2.0 will work hard every day reminding Americans the value of conservative Policies through genuine Empathy and a respectful Tone," Duncan said.

Duncan said the effort will be challenging but well worth it.

