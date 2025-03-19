Georgia K9 dies following medical episode in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The agency says K9 Bruce died following a medical episode.

On Tuesday, he and his handler were at a K9 training event at the Georgia State Patrol Post in Valdosta.

Bruce's handler tried to get him out of the patrol vehicle after taking a break, but Bruce had trouble standing and even moving. The K9 was rushed to a veterinary clinic and had surgery, but Bruce had a medical episode and did not survive.

Bruce graduated from canine school last year. According to the public safety department, the two-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix "demonstrated unwavering loyalty, remarkable skill, and a protective spirit that made him a trusted partner and a beloved member of the department."

The department adds "its deepest gratitude to the veterinary staff who worked tirelessly to save K9 Bruce and to everyone who has reached out with support during this difficult time. K9 Bruce’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

