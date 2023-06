BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The construction of the new Anovion Technologies facility in Bainbridge is ready to begin.

On Tuesday, representatives from the company joined Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and representatives of both Decatur County and the city of Bainbridge to present the site of the future-facility.

The facility will create well over one thousand temporary jobs to finish construction before hiring 400 employees once operation begins.