Georgia extends gas tax suspension through Nov. 30

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Saturday that Georgia’s suspension of the state motor fuel excise tax will remain in effect through Nov. 30.

Kemp said he extended the state of emergency, citing global market volatility and continued high gas and diesel prices. The extension keeps the tax suspension in place through the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

“With a major holiday coming up and fuel prices still at high levels, I am proud to take this step to keep more money in Georgians' pockets,” Kemp said.

Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax is 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel.

The suspension first took effect Sept. 28. Previous executive orders tied to the state of emergency also suspended state weight limits on commercial vehicles and penalties for using off-road “dyed” diesel on roads.

According to Kemp’s office, Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas has remained below the national average since the suspension began.

The governor’s office said the state average for regular gas is about $3.66 per gallon, roughly 63 cents below the national average. The average diesel price is about $5.72 per gallon, around 61 cents below the national average.

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