Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.

According to GDOT, the virtual fair will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., searching for Highway Maintenance Technicians. The role includes the job duties of:



Cleaning and clearing culverts

Mowing or clearing brush from roadsides

Patching broken or eroded pavement

Assisting in storm cleanup efforts

Operating various types of equipment

Pay starts at $31,200 annually with free CDL training and 12 paid holidays. Other benefits include health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire and 40-hour work week unless emergency operations deployment is needed, according to GDOT.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age with a valid driver's license and a high school diploma or GED. Applicants interested will need to select a specific 30-minute time slot upon registration.

For more information regarding the position, visit GDOT Employment.

For the Central and North Georgia area, register here. For the South Georgia area, register here.