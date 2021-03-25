Georgia DOT: I-75 southbound lanes closed in Lowndes County after triple fatality

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — All southbound lanes of I-75 in Lowndes County are closed after a triple fatality Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation Southwest region says.

The accident occurred on I-75 Southbound before Bellville Road. Motorists are being detoured at Exit 5, going to US 41 to Jennings and back to I-75.

Georgia DOT is advising everyone to avoid the area if possible.

A look at traffic backed up on I-75 S in Lowndes Co., where motorists are being detoured due to a triple fatality that... Posted by Georgia DOT - Southwest on Thursday, March 25, 2021

This is a developing story.